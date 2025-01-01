Kerr Family Association of North America

Welcome to KFANA's online store! Purchase your signature Kerr-related items and look cool all while supporting our organization and its educational mission.We have limited quantities of t-shirts available so act fast! Shipping USPS priority mail rates (be sure to select the appropriate shipping rate from the item list)Small flat rate box (1 t-shirt): $10.65Medium flat rate box (2-4 t-shirts): $19.15Large flat rate box (5 or more t-shirts): $26.30Contact us at [email protected]
before making a purchase needing international shipping. Shipping Instructions: 1) Indicate at check out if you are choosing to ship your item. You must acknowledge and include shipping costs as part of your purchase, if appropriate.2) Once the item has shipped, you will receive a confirmation email with tracking information.