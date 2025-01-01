Membership

Kerr Family Association of North America Membership

Join the Kerr Family Association of North America (KFANA). As a member of the KFANA, you will support KFANA's educational efforts regarding our surname and participating at Scottish and Celtic events in North America. Membership also provides you access to over 2100 Kerr/Carr family lines at www.kerrcarrgenealogy.com and reduced pricing on association merchandise.