Kerr Family Association of North America
organization logo

Kerr Family Association of North America

Subscribe
Donate

Kerr Family Association of North America

Our mission

The Kerr Family Association of North America connects Kerrs and Carrs to their Scottish heritage by participating in events, fostering community, and promoting cultural awareness. Your support helps maintain low membership dues and outreach efforts.
More ways to support us
Kerr Family Association of North America Membership
Membership
Kerr Family Association of North America Membership
Join the Kerr Family Association of North America (KFANA). As a member of the KFANA, you will support KFANA's educational efforts regarding our surname and participating at Scottish and Celtic events in North America. Membership also provides you access to over 2100 Kerr/Carr family lines at www.kerrcarrgenealogy.com and reduced pricing on association merchandise.
View membership
Kerr Family Association of North America's Shop
Shop
Kerr Family Association of North America's Shop
Welcome to KFANA's online store! Purchase your signature Kerr-related items and look cool all while supporting our organization and its educational mission.We have limited quantities of t-shirts available so act fast! Shipping USPS priority mail rates (be sure to select the appropriate shipping rate from the item list)Small flat rate box (1 t-shirt): $10.65Medium flat rate box (2-4 t-shirts): $19.15Large flat rate box (5 or more t-shirts): $26.30Contact us at [email protected] before making a purchase needing international shipping. Shipping Instructions: 1) Indicate at check out if you are choosing to ship your item. You must acknowledge and include shipping costs as part of your purchase, if appropriate.2) Once the item has shipped, you will receive a confirmation email with tracking information.
View shop

Our website

https://kerrfamilyassociation.com/

Contact information

[email protected]
Powered by