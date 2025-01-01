Donation

Donate to Change Lives through the Iva Werner Primary school at Kibidula

Your gift helps children at Iva Werner Primary School in Kibidula learn, grow, and thrive 📚 by supporting quality teaching, learning materials, good nutrition, and a safe classroom environment.It costs about $400 per child per year to provide this Christian education with breakfast and lunch during school days. Parental support and school projects help cover about 12% of expenses and our avocado farm has committed to sponsoring about 70%. As a result, we only need to raise about $70 per child per year ($5.83 per month) to keep this school open. Partner with us to share the light of God’s love with the children of Tanzania! Your sponsorship helps to provide:Two nutritious meals dailyChrist-centered, character-building educationHands-on skills like farming, sewing, music, and othersPersonal and spiritual growth rooted in faith and serviceEnglish-medium instruction - Why it matters: Government primary schools teach in Swahili, but secondary school and all other higher education in Tanzania is taught in English. On the other hand, all our classes are taught in English — preparing our students for higher education and future success. Our graduates are known for strong academics, excellent behavior, and practical life skills.For $70 once or $5.83/month, you’ll receive a student photo and updates throughout the year.Sponsor as a family, class, church, or individual—and open the door to a brighter future.Your support brings hope, opportunity, and transformation.Join us. Change lives.