Kibidula

Kibidula

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Our mission

Kibidula empowers communities in Africa through education, sustainable agriculture, and health initiatives, fostering growth and development for a brighter future. Join us in transforming lives and creating lasting change.
More ways to support us
Donate to Change Lives through the Iva Werner Primary school at Kibidula
Donation
Donate to Change Lives through the Iva Werner Primary school at Kibidula
Your gift helps children at Iva Werner Primary School in Kibidula learn, grow, and thrive 📚 by supporting quality teaching, learning materials, good nutrition, and a safe classroom environment.It costs about $400 per child per year to provide this Christian education with breakfast and lunch during school days. Parental support and school projects help cover about 12% of expenses and our avocado farm has committed to sponsoring about 70%. As a result, we only need to raise about $70 per child per year ($5.83 per month) to keep this school open. Partner with us to share the light of God’s love with the children of Tanzania! Your sponsorship helps to provide:Two nutritious meals dailyChrist-centered, character-building educationHands-on skills like farming, sewing, music, and othersPersonal and spiritual growth rooted in faith and serviceEnglish-medium instruction - Why it matters: Government primary schools teach in Swahili, but secondary school and all other higher education in Tanzania is taught in English. On the other hand, all our classes are taught in English — preparing our students for higher education and future success. Our graduates are known for strong academics, excellent behavior, and practical life skills.For $70 once or $5.83/month, you’ll receive a student photo and updates throughout the year.Sponsor as a family, class, church, or individual—and open the door to a brighter future.Your support brings hope, opportunity, and transformation.Join us. Change lives.
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Schoch's on Mission
Donation
Schoch's on Mission
Schoch’s on Mission - donations to this project supports the work of the Schoch family at Kibidula in rural Tanzania and beyond, depending on the greatest need. (Could be literature distribution, Bible distribution, translation work, fruit trees for locals, health training, health expo, village outreach, medical costs for those in need, blankets for those in need, or many other items as the needs arise.) We are helping individuals and families gain tools for education, health, sustainable farming 🌱, and Christian living.Doug, Tamara, and Joshua have called Kibidula home since July 2011 when we received our official call while on a 6-week short term mission trip. Joshua took a 5-year break (from September 3, 2020 through January 14, 2026). We are super excited to have him back working side by side with us in the various mission projects and outreaches. Much of our work is supporting the health evangelism training, especially at the evangelism school, administrative support in many forms for all of Kibidula's departments and projects, leading the press and publishing work, and treasury work. After that, we have various other roles as the needed. Joshua also helps with emergency response, security, safety, tech-issues and more.
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Donate to Change Lives - Sponsor a Bible Worker — $100/month
Donation
Donate to Change Lives - Sponsor a Bible Worker — $100/month
Kibidula's Bible Workers—also known as Lay Evangelists—are our frontline missionaries, bringing the everlasting gospel to some of the most spiritually underserved regions of Tanzania. They go where hope is needed most, into communities where few others are willing to go.Through home visits, personal Bible studies, and prayer, they share the truth of God's love and the promise of Christ's soon return. They also walk alongside families in practical ways—connecting them with vocational, agricultural, and health programs that bring wholeness to daily life.We receive continual testimonies of lives transformed—families restored, faith awakened, communities renewed.When you give $100/month to sponsor a Bible Worker, you're not just supporting a missionary. You're helping one dedicated person open Scripture in family homes, build relationships with neighbors, and point people toward hope — body, mind, and soul.Partner with us. Bring hope. Share the Truth.
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Our website

https://www.kibidula.org/

Contact information

[email protected]
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