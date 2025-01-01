Schoch's on Mission
Schoch’s on Mission - donations to this project supports the work of the Schoch family at Kibidula in rural Tanzania and beyond, depending on the greatest need. (Could be literature distribution, Bible distribution, translation work, fruit trees for locals, health training, health expo, village outreach, medical costs for those in need, blankets for those in need, or many other items as the needs arise.) We are helping individuals and families gain tools for education, health, sustainable farming 🌱, and Christian living.Doug, Tamara, and Joshua have called Kibidula home since July 2011 when we received our official call while on a 6-week short term mission trip. Joshua took a 5-year break (from September 3, 2020 through January 14, 2026). We are super excited to have him back working side by side with us in the various mission projects and outreaches. Much of our work is supporting the health evangelism training, especially at the evangelism school, administrative support in many forms for all of Kibidula's departments and projects, leading the press and publishing work, and treasury work. After that, we have various other roles as the needed. Joshua also helps with emergency response, security, safety, tech-issues and more.