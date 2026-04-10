King David Lodge No 15
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King David Lodge No 15

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King David Lodge No 15

Our mission

King David Lodge No 15 promotes brotherhood, community service, and moral development through Masonic principles, honoring leadership and legacy while fostering fellowship among members and the community.
Events
Events
The Master’s 150th Anniversary Cookout
Event
The Master’s 150th Anniversary Cookout
Jun 6, 3:00 - 11:55 PM EDT
81 Bellevue Ave, Trenton, NJ 08618, USA
Get your tickets
More ways to support us
Souvenir Journal Advertising – Grand Master Testimonial Weekend
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Souvenir Journal Advertising – Grand Master Testimonial Weekend
Purchase an advertisement in the official Souvenir Journal for the Grand Master Testimonial Extravaganza Weekend honoring Masonic leadership, service, and brotherhood. Your message, business, lodge greeting, or tribute will appear alongside acknowledgments from brethren, dignitaries, and community partners.Proceeds from the Souvenir Journal directly support King David Lodge No. 15 and its continued work in moral instruction, leadership development, and charitable service.All advertisers must submit their ad details and print-ready artwork below. This ensures your page is prepared accurately and included in the final digital journal.
Learn more

Our website

https://kingdavidlodge15.com/

Contact information

[email protected]

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