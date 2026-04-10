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Souvenir Journal Advertising – Grand Master Testimonial Weekend

Purchase an advertisement in the official Souvenir Journal for the Grand Master Testimonial Extravaganza Weekend honoring Masonic leadership, service, and brotherhood. Your message, business, lodge greeting, or tribute will appear alongside acknowledgments from brethren, dignitaries, and community partners.Proceeds from the Souvenir Journal directly support King David Lodge No. 15 and its continued work in moral instruction, leadership development, and charitable service.All advertisers must submit their ad details and print-ready artwork below. This ensures your page is prepared accurately and included in the final digital journal.