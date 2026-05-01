Cub Scout Pack 290
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Our mission
King Westwood PTO supports students and families by enhancing educational experiences through community engagement, fundraising, and volunteer initiatives, fostering a collaborative environment for learning and growth.
Past events
Past events
Event
Adventure Point May 1-3 2026
May 1, 5:00 PM - May 3, 10:00 AM EDT
3213 Walker Ave NW, Grand Rapids, MI 49544, USA
Event
Detroit DNR 2026
Feb 14, 4:00 PM - Mar 14, 5:00 PM EDT
More ways to support us
Shop
Pack Class B shirts
View shop
Custom
General reimbursement
Learn more
Our website
https://www.scouting.org/programs/cub-scouts/
Contact information
[email protected]
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