Kingdom Athletics
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Our mission
Kingdom Athletics empowers youth through cheerleading, fostering teamwork, discipline, and confidence. Our programs promote physical fitness and personal growth, creating a supportive community where young athletes can thrive.
Past events
Past events
Event
Kingdom Athletics End of Season Showcase 2026
Apr 11, 2:30 - 5:00 PM EDT
8190 Port Tobacco Rd, Port Tobacco, MD 20677, USA
Raffle
Kingdom Athletics's Basket Of Cheer Raffle 2026
Feb 25, 12:00 AM - Mar 15, 7:30 PM EDT
Contact information
[email protected]
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