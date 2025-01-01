Kingdom Business Network

Donation

Sponsor The Next Meet Up

🌟 Help Us Create a Space Where Kingdom-Minded Entrepreneurs Grow, Connect, and Thrive 🌟Every month, our Meet Up becomes a place where Christian business owners walk in encouraged, seen, prayed for, and strengthened. It's where burdens get lifted, clarity gets restored, and people leave with fresh fire for their calling.For months, we've covered the cost of these gatherings because we believe deeply in what God is building here. But we also know this: this community isn't "ours" - it's ours. And many of you have expressed a desire to take part in sustaining what God is doing.This sponsorship campaign is your opportunity to do exactly that.When you sponsor the next Meet Up, you're not just covering a food and drinks. You're sowing into:A space where believers can build real relationshipsA community where business owners pray for each other and see breakthroughA gathering that fuels purpose, confidence, and Kingdom impactAn environment where no one has to walk their entrepreneurial journey aloneYour generosity, whether small or significant, helps us continue creating a place where faith and business collide in the best way possible.If these meet ups have blessed you...If you believe in the mission...If you want to help carry the weight of what God is doing...Then we invite you to partner with us and sponsor the next gathering.Together, we can keep building a community that strengthens leaders, restores hope, and advances the Kingdom, one meet up at a time.PS.All giving is tax-deductible and you will receive all necessary information and receipts.