Donation

Tithes. First Fruits. Faith-Seeds. Alms. Your offering activates the Covenant.

The Kingley Foundation (formerly, Allow Ministries) is a 508(c)(1)(A) ecclesiastical organization registered in the State of Washington. We exist to pull people out of the grid and into the Covenant — to teach the one law that governs health, wealth, and relationships, and to restore the operating frequency that every human being was born to broadcast: love.We serve the people no church, therapist, coach, or system has been able to reach. The bankrupt man standing in a Walmart parking lot trying not to crack. The woman who has tithed for years and still watches the devourer eat every paycheck. The chronically ill person told "everything came back normal" while their body falls apart. The lonely soul swiping through dating apps wondering why covenant keeps slipping through their fingers.Your gift funds the work. Free daily teachings on YouTube and Instagram. Free fifteen-minute sessions where the framework is delivered one-on-one. The Spiritual Special Warfare Operator School. The Covenant Lock book. The She-Wolf Sovereign Intelligence Suite. And the private prayer work that never gets posted publicly because it belongs between the Foundation and the person being restored.The Covenant has never defaulted in four thousand years. Every offering you make here activates it in your own life and extends the signal to one more person the grid is about to lose forever.Malcolm Kingley, founder of the Kingley Foundation, eliminated eleven unexplained medical conditions using the framework the Foundation now teaches. He went bankrupt and restored to seven figures three separate times — testing the four frequencies of giving in both directions until the data was irrefutable. He broke a thirty-five-year relational pattern through the application of covenant law. And he has dedicated the rest of his life to making the operating manual available to anyone willing to run the experiment.The Foundation does not exist to build buildings. It does not exist to pay salaries. It does not exist to perpetuate itself. It exists for one purpose: to make the mechanism available to the person who is one video, one session, or one tithe away from discovering the Covenant that was always theirs.