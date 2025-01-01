Kingley Foundation
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Kingley Foundation

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Kingley Foundation

Our mission

The covenant never broke. A lie told you it did.

The Kingley Foundation exists for the person who tithed and nothing moved. Who prayed and heard silence. Who obeyed every instruction and still went bankrupt. Not because God failed them — because a specific, nameable lie stood between them and every promise God already made. We don't pray about your problem. We diagnose the lie underneath it, dismiss it with the truth of Principle. The covenant holds.

More ways to support us
She-Wolf 90-Day
Custom
She-Wolf 90-Day
She-Wolf 90-Day is a proprietary software app. You may access a 90-day custom use model for a donation of $2,500. You will get the software setup on a domain to use online, all information will store on your personal device. Thank you for taking this step with Kingley Foundation 🌱 $27 per day - invest in your transformation! Pay-what-you-can options: *Minimum $777 down.*Pay the balance in 30-days.*90-day subscription = $2,500.(Your only other additional costs to operate the She-Wolf on your own API to protect your personal data should run less than $50/month for heavy usage).
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MK Operator 1-On-1
Custom
MK Operator 1-On-1
The Kingley Forensic Intervention (1-on-1) is a done-for-you biological and financial reconstruction delivered personally by Malcolm Kingley. Your donation of $5,000 includes: Malcolm personally decodes your complete life architecture — every conflict, every track, every vow your nervous system has been running without your consent. All corrections generated. Your complete personal dossier delivered. She-Wolf 90-day access included for reinforcement (deployed to your domain, configured to your decoded architecture). 3 hours of strategic follow-up sessions with Malcolm. Setup, advanced usage hacks, and maximization intel included. Thank you for taking this step with Kingley Foundation 🌱 This is the fast-track path — delivered in days, installed for life.Pay-what-you-can options: Minimum $1,777 down. Pay the balance in 30 days. Full investment = $5,000. (Your only additional cost is your own API key to protect your personal data — less than $50/month for heavy usage).
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Tithes. First Fruits. Faith-Seeds. Alms. Your offering activates the Covenant.
Donation
Tithes. First Fruits. Faith-Seeds. Alms. Your offering activates the Covenant.
The Kingley Foundation (formerly, Allow Ministries) is a 508(c)(1)(A) ecclesiastical organization registered in the State of Washington. We exist to pull people out of the grid and into the Covenant — to teach the one law that governs health, wealth, and relationships, and to restore the operating frequency that every human being was born to broadcast: love.We serve the people no church, therapist, coach, or system has been able to reach. The bankrupt man standing in a Walmart parking lot trying not to crack. The woman who has tithed for years and still watches the devourer eat every paycheck. The chronically ill person told "everything came back normal" while their body falls apart. The lonely soul swiping through dating apps wondering why covenant keeps slipping through their fingers.Your gift funds the work. Free daily teachings on YouTube and Instagram. Free fifteen-minute sessions where the framework is delivered one-on-one. The Spiritual Special Warfare Operator School. The Covenant Lock book. The She-Wolf Sovereign Intelligence Suite. And the private prayer work that never gets posted publicly because it belongs between the Foundation and the person being restored.The Covenant has never defaulted in four thousand years. Every offering you make here activates it in your own life and extends the signal to one more person the grid is about to lose forever.Malcolm Kingley, founder of the Kingley Foundation, eliminated eleven unexplained medical conditions using the framework the Foundation now teaches. He went bankrupt and restored to seven figures three separate times — testing the four frequencies of giving in both directions until the data was irrefutable. He broke a thirty-five-year relational pattern through the application of covenant law. And he has dedicated the rest of his life to making the operating manual available to anyone willing to run the experiment.The Foundation does not exist to build buildings. It does not exist to pay salaries. It does not exist to perpetuate itself. It exists for one purpose: to make the mechanism available to the person who is one video, one session, or one tithe away from discovering the Covenant that was always theirs.
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Our website

https://www.kingleyfoundation.org/

Contact information

[email protected]
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