Dear Kings Mountain Little Theatre Alumnus,We, the Board of Directors of Kings Mountain Little Theatre, hope this letter finds you well and stirs fond memories of your time on stage or behind the scenes at KMLT and the Joy Theatre. Like so many of us, you probably cherish the laughter, the friendships, the applause, and that special feeling of community that only live theater can create.Whether you’ve stayed close to Kings Mountain or moved away, your talent and participation helped build the strong foundation that allows KMLT to thrive today. We are especially excited to share that the Joy is undergoing a major $1.4 million renovation. We are assembling a photo gallery of the “new” Joy on our website at www.kmlt.org and would love to include images and stories from our alumni — please feel free to send them our way!KMLT has a wonderful history dating back to the early 1950s. Since acquiring the historic Joy Theater in 2001, we have completed several significant capital projects, including the initial $330,000 purchase and renovation, the $120,000 Liberty Mountain Garden and event tent, $100,000 in auditorium upgrades with new seating, and $75,000 for balcony seating and restroom improvements. The current renovation has enhanced restroom facilities, transformed the lobby, restored the façade and marquee, converted the event tent into a permanent structure, and is in the process of upgrading our technical systems — ensuring the Joy remains a vibrant home for community theater for generations to come.The Joy Theatre and Liberty Mountain Garden are venues worthy of your pride and continued support!That’s why we are inviting you to join our PAY IT FORWARD CAMPAIGN. Your gift will directly help sustain quality community theater experiences for children, adults, and families in our region for decades to come.Please consider one of these meaningful donation tiers:$25 – Curtain Call Club membership with your name listed on our alumni roster on the website plus a Curtain Call Club decal (sticker)$75 – All of the above, plus a Curtain Call Club t-shirt$200 – All of the above, plus a Curtain Call Club hoodieOf course, any amount is deeply appreciated, and larger gifts are welcome — especially those supporting our 5-year Capital Campaign (for example, $300 per year or more for prominent donor recognition).KMLT is a tax-exempt 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization. Your contribution is tax-deductible to the fullest extent allowed by law.To donate, utilize this campaign in Zeffy, visit www.kmlt.org, mail a check to Kings Mountain Little Theatre at 202 S. Railroad Avenue, Kings Mountain, NC 28086, or contact us directly.For more information, please reach out to Jim Champion at [email protected]
or call the Joy box office at 704-730-9408.Thank you for being part of our story — and for helping write the next exciting chapter.With gratitude and excitement for the future of KMLT,The KMLT Board of Directors