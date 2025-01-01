Kings Stagelighters Inc fosters creativity and confidence in youth through engaging theater productions and educational opportunities, empowering them to express themselves and build community through the performing arts.
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PRODUCTION PATRON
Show your support of Kings Theatre Program by becoming a Production Patron for Catch Me If You Can. It is an opportunity to send a "shout out" to member of cast or crew with an ad in the playbill. Ad space can also advertise a business or organization with the Kings Community. Each patron level includes tickets to the production.