Kings Stagelighters Inc
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Kings Stagelighters Inc

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Kings Stagelighters Inc

Our mission

Kings Stagelighters Inc fosters creativity and confidence in youth through engaging theater productions and educational opportunities, empowering them to express themselves and build community through the performing arts.
More ways to support us
PRODUCTION PATRON
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PRODUCTION PATRON
Show your support of Kings Theatre Program by becoming a Production Patron for Catch Me If You Can. It is an opportunity to send a "shout out" to member of cast or crew with an ad in the playbill. Ad space can also advertise a business or organization with the Kings Community. Each patron level includes tickets to the production.
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PHOTOGRAPHY by Mechanical Bug Photography
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PHOTOGRAPHY by Mechanical Bug Photography
PRODUCTION PHOTOGRAPHYProfessional photography of KHS production of Catch Me If You Can provided by Lance Moody, of Mechanical Bug Photography. A link will be provided after close of the production.
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Our website

https://www.kingstheatre.net/stagelighters

Contact information

[email protected]
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