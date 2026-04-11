Kiwanis Club of Fairview-Greenburgh
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Our mission
The Kiwanis Club of Fairview-Greenburgh is dedicated to improving the lives of children in the community by providing scholarships for summer camps and organizing events that foster community spirit and support youth development.
Past events
Past events
Event
3rd Annual Pancake Breakfast
Apr 11, 9:30 - 12:00 PM EDT
19 Rosemont Blvd, White Plains, NY 10607, USA
Our website
https://k19959.site.kiwanis.org/
Contact information
[email protected]
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