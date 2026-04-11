Kiwanis Club of Fairview-Greenburgh

Kiwanis Club of Fairview-Greenburgh

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Our mission

The Kiwanis Club of Fairview-Greenburgh is dedicated to improving the lives of children in the community by providing scholarships for summer camps and organizing events that foster community spirit and support youth development.
Past events
Past events
3rd Annual Pancake Breakfast
Event
3rd Annual Pancake Breakfast
Apr 11, 9:30 - 12:00 PM EDT
19 Rosemont Blvd, White Plains, NY 10607, USA

Our website

https://k19959.site.kiwanis.org/

Contact information

[email protected]
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