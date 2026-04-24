Kiwanis Club of Marysville

Kiwanis Club of Marysville

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Our mission

The Kiwanis Club of Marysville is dedicated to improving the lives of children in Yuba County through community service and fundraising initiatives, such as the Spring Swing for Kids, which supports local youth programs and opportunities.
Past events
Past events
Spring Swing Fore Kids
Event
Spring Swing Fore Kids
Apr 24, 9:00 AM - Apr 25, 12:00 AM PDT
1551 Country Club Rd, Olivehurst, CA 95961, USA

Our website

https://marysvillekiwanis.org/

Contact information

[email protected]
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