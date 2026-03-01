Kiwanis Club Of Topsail Island Area

Kiwanis Club Of Topsail Island Area

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Our mission

The Kiwanis Club of Topsail Island Area empowers local youth through leadership programs, community gardens, and initiatives like Share the Table. They foster community spirit and support families in need, making a lasting impact through service.
Past events
Past events
Pasta Dinner
Event
Pasta Dinner
Mar 1, 5:30 - 8:00 PM EST
404 Sound Rd, Holly Ridge, NC 28445, USA

Our website

https://kiwanisoftopsailisland.org/

Contact information

[email protected]
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