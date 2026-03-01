Kiwanis Club Of Topsail Island Area
Subscribe
Our mission
The Kiwanis Club of Topsail Island Area empowers local youth through leadership programs, community gardens, and initiatives like Share the Table. They foster community spirit and support families in need, making a lasting impact through service.
Past events
Past events
Event
Pasta Dinner
Mar 1, 5:30 - 8:00 PM EST
404 Sound Rd, Holly Ridge, NC 28445, USA
Our website
https://kiwanisoftopsailisland.org/
Contact information
[email protected]
Powered by