Kiwanis International Inc

Kiwanis International empowers communities by organizing service projects and events that support children and families. Their mission is to improve lives through volunteerism and fundraising, fostering a spirit of service and community engagement.
Past events
Past events
Event
Crawford County Kiwanis 2026 Golf Tournament
Apr 16, 11:00 - 6:00 PM EDT
309 Stathams Way, Warner Robins, GA 31088, USA
Event
Putting Contest
Apr 16, 10:30 - 1:00 PM EDT
309 Stathams Way, Warner Robins, GA 31088, USA
Raffle
Crawford County Kiwanis Jug Fest 2025 Gift Basket Raffle