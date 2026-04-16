Kiwanis International Inc

Kiwanis International Inc

Subscribe

Our mission

Kiwanis International empowers communities by organizing service projects and events that support children and families. Their mission is to improve lives through volunteerism and fundraising, fostering a spirit of service and community engagement.
Past events
Past events
Crawford County Kiwanis 2026 Golf Tournament
Event
Crawford County Kiwanis 2026 Golf Tournament
Apr 16, 11:00 - 6:00 PM EDT
309 Stathams Way, Warner Robins, GA 31088, USA
Putting Contest
Event
Putting Contest
Apr 16, 10:30 - 1:00 PM EDT
309 Stathams Way, Warner Robins, GA 31088, USA
Crawford County Kiwanis Jug Fest 2025 Gift Basket Raffle
Raffle
Crawford County Kiwanis Jug Fest 2025 Gift Basket Raffle
May 17, 9:00 - 5:00 PM EDT

Contact information

[email protected]
Powered by