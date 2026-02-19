Kiwanis Literacy Club Foundation

Membership

Magnolia Park Burbank Merchant Discount card 2026

Magnolia Park Discount Card – 2026 EditionSupport Local Businesses • Save Money • Promote LiteracyThe Magnolia Park Discount Card is your all-access pass to exclusive deals and special offers at your favorite shops, cafés, salons, and restaurants throughout Magnolia Park, Burbank — all while supporting two great causes!Your purchase benefits both the Magnolia Park Merchants Association, which hosts beloved community events like Holiday in the Park, and the Kiwanis Literacy Club of Southern California, which provides free books to children and families through its Be a Book Hero literacy program.The inaugural card year runs from November 2025 through December 31, 2026, giving you over a year of savings and community impact!For just $20, you’ll enjoy:💸 Exclusive discounts at Magnolia Park merchants📚 Support for local literacy programs and free book distributions🎉 Funding for community events like Holiday in the Park and Magnolia Park Night OutHow it works:Purchase your card here on Zeffy.Receive your card by mail or pick it up at select Magnolia Park events.Show your card to participating merchants and enjoy discounts all year long!Shop local. Save money. Strengthen our community. One card makes a difference!