Kiwanis Literacy Club Foundation

Kiwanis Literacy Club Foundation

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Our mission

The Kiwanis Literacy Club Foundation promotes literacy by providing free books to children and families through community initiatives, fostering a love for reading and supporting educational growth in Southern California.
Past events
Past events
Black Education Expo Pasadena 600 Books February 2026
Custom
Black Education Expo Pasadena 600 Books February 2026
Feb 19, 9:00 AM - Feb 28, 10:00 AM PST
Kiwanis Club of Jefferson GA Literacy Launch project
Custom
Kiwanis Club of Jefferson GA Literacy Launch project
Oct 25, 4:00 - 5:00 PM PDT
Black Education Expo Pasadena 500 Books
Custom
Black Education Expo Pasadena 500 Books
Oct 4, 9:00 AM - Oct 8, 8:00 PM PDT
More ways to support us
Magnolia Park Burbank Merchant Discount card 2026
Membership
Magnolia Park Burbank Merchant Discount card 2026
Magnolia Park Discount Card – 2026 EditionSupport Local Businesses • Save Money • Promote LiteracyThe Magnolia Park Discount Card is your all-access pass to exclusive deals and special offers at your favorite shops, cafés, salons, and restaurants throughout Magnolia Park, Burbank — all while supporting two great causes!Your purchase benefits both the Magnolia Park Merchants Association, which hosts beloved community events like Holiday in the Park, and the Kiwanis Literacy Club of Southern California, which provides free books to children and families through its Be a Book Hero literacy program.The inaugural card year runs from November 2025 through December 31, 2026, giving you over a year of savings and community impact!For just $20, you’ll enjoy:💸 Exclusive discounts at Magnolia Park merchants📚 Support for local literacy programs and free book distributions🎉 Funding for community events like Holiday in the Park and Magnolia Park Night OutHow it works:Purchase your card here on Zeffy.Receive your card by mail or pick it up at select Magnolia Park events.Show your card to participating merchants and enjoy discounts all year long!Shop local. Save money. Strengthen our community. One card makes a difference!
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Rio Dell-Scotia Kiwanis Books for little libraries
Donation
Rio Dell-Scotia Kiwanis Books for little libraries
$500 of $500 goal
Donate today
Donate to Kiwanis Literacy Foundation
Donation
Donate to Kiwanis Literacy Foundation
$100 of $10,000 goal
Donate today

Our website

https://www.theliteracyclub.org/

Contact information

[email protected]
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