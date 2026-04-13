Kizuna Little Tokyo Inc
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Our mission
Kizuna Little Tokyo Inc fosters community through cultural events, advocating for immigrant rights and legal support. They unite diverse voices to raise awareness and promote solidarity, ensuring the protection of vulnerable communities.
Past events
Past events
Event
Artists in Solidarity: Kizuna Cultural Night
Apr 12, 5:00 - 7:00 PM PDT
2936 W 8th St, Los Angeles, CA 90005, USA
Our website
https://gokizuna.org/
Contact information
[email protected]
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