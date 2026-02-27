Knights Of Columbus
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Our mission
Knights of Columbus is a Catholic fraternal organization dedicated to charity, unity, fraternity, and patriotism. Building the body of Christ! Vivat Jesus
Past events
Past events
Event
K of C - Fish Fry
Feb 27, 5:00 - 10:00 PM CST
455 Harrison St, Little River, KS 67457, USA
Raffle
Knights Of Columbus Fishing Tackle Raffle 2026
Feb 17, 4:00 PM - Feb 27, 9:00 PM CST
Event
Knights of Columbus Fall Banquet 2025
Dec 5, 5:00 - 9:00 PM CST
455 Harrison St, Little River, KS 67457, USA
Raffle
Knights Of Columbus's Fall Festival 50/50 Raffle
Oct 25, 9:00 AM - Oct 26, 4:00 PM CDT
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Knights Of Columbus's Banquet Items
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Our website
https://www.kofc.com/
Contact information
[email protected]
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