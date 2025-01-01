Raffle

Bryan Ohio Knights of Columbus Ted Nugent Guitar 2026

The Bryan, Ohio, Knights of Columbus Council 1915 is offering you achance to win a piece of Rock and Roll history! Purchase a ticket for achance to win a brand new Epiphone Casino Hollow Body electric guitar,personally played and autographed by rock legend Ted Nugent (“CatScratch Fever,” “Wango Tango”)!This autographed collectors item comes complete in its original box, a softcarrying case and a letter of authenticity. Click on the link to see Ted andthis wonderful guitar! Good luck and we at Council 1915 hope you willenjoy the journey!The Knights of Columbus is a worldwide organization of over two millionmembers devoted to the principles of Charity, Unity, Fraternity andPatriotism.Thank you for your support. Every contribution, big or small, makes asignificant difference.Need not be present to win.