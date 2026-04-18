Shop

K of C Council 11319's Shop

Welcome to our online shop 🛍️This is a new interface for fundraising, and we are using the purchase of badges as the first test. Once we have successfully run this campaign, we will use it for fundraising and events. The app is 100% free to the Knights. At the end of the order you will find "Help keep Zeffy Free for...". That is an optional and customizable fee that goes to the app company. It is optional and does not impact the cost to the Knights. Happy shopping! 🌟Knights of Columbus Council 11319