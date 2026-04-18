Knights of Columbus Council 11319

Knights of Columbus Council 11319

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Our mission

Knights of Columbus Council 11319 supports community initiatives through fundraising, focusing on events and member engagement. Their mission is to foster charity, unity, and fraternity while serving those in need through various programs and activities.
Past events
Past events
St. Maximillion Kolbe School & Parish 50/50 Raffle
Raffle
St. Maximillion Kolbe School & Parish 50/50 Raffle
Apr 18, 7:00 - 8:00 PM EDT
Night of KOC Lenten Fish Fry & Mac & Cheese (3/27)
Event
Night of KOC Lenten Fish Fry & Mac & Cheese (3/27)
Mar 27, 5:15 PM - Mar 29, 8:00 PM EDT
300 Daly Dr, West Chester, PA 19382, USA
Annual KOC Lenten Fish Fry & Mac & Cheese
Event
Annual KOC Lenten Fish Fry & Mac & Cheese
Mar 27, 5:15 - 8:00 PM EDT
300 Daly Dr, West Chester, PA 19382, USA
More ways to support us
K of C Council 11319's Shop
Shop
K of C Council 11319's Shop
Welcome to our online shop 🛍️This is a new interface for fundraising, and we are using the purchase of badges as the first test. Once we have successfully run this campaign, we will use it for fundraising and events. The app is 100% free to the Knights. At the end of the order you will find "Help keep Zeffy Free for...". That is an optional and customizable fee that goes to the app company. It is optional and does not impact the cost to the Knights. Happy shopping! 🌟Knights of Columbus Council 11319
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Contact information

[email protected]
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