Knights of Columbus Council 7545 promotes charity, unity, and fraternity through community service and support for families, while upholding Catholic values and fostering faith-based initiatives like 'Keep Christ in Christmas'.
2026 Membership DuesJoin us in fostering a strong community by renewing your membership with the Knights of Columbus Council 7545. Your participation helps uphold our commitment to charity, unity, and fraternity.Membership is more than a title; it's a pledge to support our local initiatives that enrich lives and uphold Catholic values. Complete your dues and continue being part of our ever-growing brotherhood.