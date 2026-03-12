Knights Of Columbus Council 7545

Knights Of Columbus Council 7545

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Our mission

Knights of Columbus Council 7545 promotes charity, unity, and fraternity through community service and support for families, while upholding Catholic values and fostering faith-based initiatives like 'Keep Christ in Christmas'.
Events
Events
Polo Shirt Sale
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Polo Shirt Sale
Mar 12, 4:00 PM - May 31, 5:00 PM EDT
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Lenten Fish Fry
Event
Lenten Fish Fry
Feb 13, 5:00 PM - Jun 30, 7:00 PM EDT
360 N Cedar St, Williamston, MI 48895, USA
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2026 Charity Golf Outing
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2026 Charity Golf Outing
Aug 1, 8:00 - 4:00 PM EDT
1600 Linn Rd, Williamston, MI 48895, USA
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St. Valentine's Day Dinner to Celebrate the Vocation of Marriage
Event
St. Valentine's Day Dinner to Celebrate the Vocation of Marriage
Feb 13, 5:00 - 6:00 PM EST
220 N Cedar St, Williamston, MI 48895, USA
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More ways to support us
Keep Christ in Christmas Yard Signs
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Keep Christ in Christmas Yard Signs
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2026 Membership Dues
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2026 Membership Dues
2026 Membership DuesJoin us in fostering a strong community by renewing your membership with the Knights of Columbus Council 7545. Your participation helps uphold our commitment to charity, unity, and fraternity.Membership is more than a title; it's a pledge to support our local initiatives that enrich lives and uphold Catholic values. Complete your dues and continue being part of our ever-growing brotherhood.
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Our website

https://stmarywilliamston.org/knights-of-columbus

Contact information

[email protected]
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