KofC 7208
Subscribe
KofC 7208
Our mission
KofC 7208 supports community needs through charitable initiatives, promoting faith, family, and service. They organize events like the St. Joseph Classic Golf Tournament to raise funds for local causes and foster fellowship among members.
Past events
Past events
Event
St. Joseph Classic Golf Tournament
Apr 27, 7:00 - 4:00 PM EDT
143 Reservoir Rd, Coatesville, PA 19320, USA
Our website
https://www.kofc7208.com/
Contact information
[email protected]
Powered by