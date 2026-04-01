Koran Temple No. 30 Daughters of the Nile
Subscribe
Our mission
Koran Temple No. 30 Daughters of the Nile supports the Shriners Hospitals for Children through community service, fundraising, and fellowship, aiming to enhance the lives of children in need and promote charitable giving.
Events
Upcoming
Past
Upcoming
Past
Events
Custom
2026 Annual Dues
Apr 1, 12:00 AM - Jun 30, 11:55 PM EDT
Learn more
More ways to support us
Custom
Ritual
Cost of ritual $25; Centennial Celebration $35
Learn more
Contact information
[email protected]
Powered by