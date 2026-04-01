Koran Temple No. 30 Daughters of the Nile

Koran Temple No. 30 Daughters of the Nile

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Our mission

Koran Temple No. 30 Daughters of the Nile supports the Shriners Hospitals for Children through community service, fundraising, and fellowship, aiming to enhance the lives of children in need and promote charitable giving.
Events
Events
2026 Annual Dues
Custom
2026 Annual Dues
Apr 1, 12:00 AM - Jun 30, 11:55 PM EDT
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More ways to support us
Ritual
Custom
Ritual
Cost of ritual $25; Centennial Celebration $35
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Contact information

[email protected]
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