KPSNA Charitable Foundation Inc
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KPSNA Charitable Foundation Inc
Our mission
The KPSNA Charitable Foundation Inc. aims to bridge inequality gaps in rural areas by empowering communities through access to education, healthcare, sanitation, and humanitarian aid, supported by donors, volunteers, and partners.
Events
Upcoming
Past
Upcoming
Past
Events
Event
KPSNE Summer Picnic #1 2026 Northwest Park
Jun 21, 12:00 - 8:00 PM EDT
145 Lang Rd, Windsor, CT 06095, USA
Get your tickets
Event
KPSNA-PA Summer Picnic 2026
Jun 28, 9:30 - 7:00 PM EDT
1542 Mountain View Dr, Quakertown, PA 18951, USA
Get your tickets
More ways to support us
Donation
Support KPSNA
$62,224 of $500,000 goal
Donate today
Donation
સદ્દભાવના વૃદ્ધાશ્રમ - વડીલને દત્તક લઈને આશીર્વાદ મેળવો. Sadbhavna Vrudhashram - Be blessed by adopting an elder.
$3,005 of $60,100 goal
Donate today
Donation
Tricycle Rickshaw Project - Sadbhavna Vrudhashram
$1,610 of $15,100 goal
Donate today
Our website
https://kpsna.org/
Contact information
[email protected]
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