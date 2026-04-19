Kress Contemporary Inc

Kress Contemporary fosters artistic collaboration and community engagement through multidisciplinary exhibitions, workshops, and programs, supporting artists and promoting access to the visual and performing arts in Ybor City.
Past events
Past events
Event
Monotype Printmaking Workshop
Apr 19, 12:00 - 3:00 PM EDT
1624 E 7th Ave, Tampa, FL 33605, USA
Event
Relief Printmaking Workshop
Apr 18, 12:00 - 3:00 PM EDT
1624 E 7th Ave, Tampa, FL 33605, USA
Event
Monotype Workshop with William Downs
Feb 22, 12:00 - 3:00 PM EST
1624 E 7th Ave, Tampa, FL 33605, USA
Event
Knight Parade / Valentine's Day at Kress Contemporary (Balcony Access)