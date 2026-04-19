Kress Contemporary Inc
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Kress Contemporary Inc

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Kress Contemporary Inc

Our mission

Kress Contemporary fosters artistic collaboration and community engagement through multidisciplinary exhibitions, workshops, and programs, supporting artists and promoting access to the visual and performing arts in Ybor City.
Past events
Past events
Monotype Printmaking Workshop
Event
Monotype Printmaking Workshop
Apr 19, 12:00 - 3:00 PM EDT
1624 E 7th Ave, Tampa, FL 33605, USA
Relief Printmaking Workshop
Event
Relief Printmaking Workshop
Apr 18, 12:00 - 3:00 PM EDT
1624 E 7th Ave, Tampa, FL 33605, USA
Monotype Workshop with William Downs
Event
Monotype Workshop with William Downs
Feb 22, 12:00 - 3:00 PM EST
1624 E 7th Ave, Tampa, FL 33605, USA
Knight Parade / Valentine's Day at Kress Contemporary (Balcony Access)
Event
Knight Parade / Valentine's Day at Kress Contemporary (Balcony Access)
Feb 14, 6:00 - 9:00 PM EST
1624 E 7th Ave, Tampa, FL 33605, USA

Our website

https://www.kresscontemporary.com/

Contact information

[email protected]
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