KY Mishkan

KY Mishkan

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Our mission

KY Mishkan fosters a caring community through creative events like Sip and Paint, encouraging connections and relaxation. Their mission is to create welcoming spaces for individuals to engage, share, and build relationships through art and creativity.
Events
Events
Ohana Nights Family Luau
Event
Ohana Nights Family Luau
Jul 11, 6:30 - 9:00 PM EDT
31 E Center St, Madisonville, KY 42431, USA
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Marriage Retreat - Cumberland Falls
Event
Marriage Retreat - Cumberland Falls
Oct 23, 5:00 PM - Oct 25, 9:00 AM EDT
7351 KY-90, Corbin, KY 40701, USA
Get your tickets
More ways to support us
Restore, Reclaim, Rebuild Together.
Donation
Restore, Reclaim, Rebuild Together.
🌟 Join us in Creating Change! 🌟At KY Mishkan, we know that change starts with people like you. Every act of kindness, every dollar, and every moment of your time brings us closer to achieving our mission. Together, we can bring to fruition the vision that God has given to this ministry. Step 1 (We’re doing it!)Destination retreats, workshops, and conferences — creating sacred pauses for rest, healing, and renewal. First retreat is October 23, 2026! First conference is November 7, 2026.Step 2 (1–2 years) Remodeling affordable housing and welcoming volunteers who want to help create safe, dignified spaces for people rebuilding their lives.Step 3 (3–5 years)Securing 35+ acres to build a permanent retreat center — a place rooted in peace, presence, and restoration. A place where people can come to rest, heal, and leave more equipped to take on the stresses of the world. A place where marriages and families come to reconnect. A place where adolescents come to remember what's really important in life and set themselves up for success. A place where you can find hope, purpose, community, and a deeper sense of your God-given identity. This vision isn’t rushed — and it isn’t carried alone. It simply can't be. How you can help power our mission:Donate: Every dollar counts. Contribute now to help us reach our goal. Door prizes are also appreciated!Share: Share our campaign with your friends, family, and on social media. Your advocacy can amplify our impact.Volunteer: Your time and skills can make an impact too. If you're interested in volunteering, reach out to Jessica Mercer - Founder of KY Mishkan.Thank you for supporting our mission, your support is invaluable.
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Our website

https://www.facebook.com/share/19l3crjk7p/

Contact information

[email protected]
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