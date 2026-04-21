La Cima Charter School empowers students through a joyful and rigorous learning environment, fostering academic excellence and personal growth. We aim to inspire scholars to thrive and become engaged citizens in their communities.
Past events
Past events
Raffle
La Cima Charter School's 50/50 Raffle 2026
Apr 21, 11:00 AM - May 8, 10:00 PM EDT
Auction
La Cima Charter School's Silent Auction
May 8, 9:55 PM EDT
800 Gates Ave 3rd floor, Brooklyn, NY 11221, USA
Event
La Cima's Casino Night Fundraiser
May 7, 6:00 - 10:00 PM EDT
53 Bridge St, Brooklyn, NY 11201, USA
More ways to support us
Donation
Invest in the Future – Support La Cima!
Your donation opens doors for students! Help fund classroom resources, and enrichment programs that give every learner the tools they need to succeed. Change a student's life today 📚