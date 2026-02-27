La Core Christian Elementary Inc

La Core Christian Elementary Inc

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Our mission

La Core Christian Elementary Inc nurtures students' growth through a Christ-centered education, fostering academic excellence and character development while providing supportive programs like flexible lunch options for families.
Past events
Past events
Crowned in Glory and Honor
Event
Crowned in Glory and Honor
Feb 27, 6:30 - 8:00 PM EST
8050-2 Lone Star Rd, Jacksonville, FL 32211, USA
More ways to support us
Daily Lunch Orders
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Daily Lunch Orders
Daily lunches must be placed by 9:00 AM to be eligible for lunch same day. You are more than welcome to place orders ahead of time for upcoming school days. Click here to purchase weekly lunchesClick here to purchase monthly lunches
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Weekly Lunch Orders
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Weekly Lunch Orders
Weekly Lunches must be purchased by 9:00 AM each Monday.If you've missed this deadline, click here to purchase daily lunches.Please note: You are more than welcome to place lunch orders ahead of time. No refunds are available for lunch orders
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2026-2027 Registration Fee
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2026-2027 Registration Fee
I/We agree to pay all registration fees assessed for the 2026-2027 academic school year. I/We understand that this is a one-time fee and is non-refundable. This letter is to serve as a written commitment between the parent and La Core Christian Academy.. To confirm your child’s enrollment, the registration fee must be paid and the Step Up For Students Award ID must be submitted to [email protected]. Once both items are received, your child’s seat will be officially reserved. Your timely registration helps us prepare classrooms, plan staff and resources, and maintain a safe, nurturing environment where students grow spiritually, intellectually, and socially. The registration fee also includes diagnostic testing, standardized testing, and student management software.
Learn more

Our website

https://lacoreschools.org/

Contact information

[email protected]
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