La Core Christian Elementary Inc

I/We agree to pay all registration fees assessed for the 2026-2027 academic school year. I/We understand that this is a one-time fee and is non-refundable. This letter is to serve as a written commitment between the parent and La Core Christian Academy.. To confirm your child’s enrollment, the registration fee must be paid and the Step Up For Students Award ID must be submitted to [email protected]
. Once both items are received, your child’s seat will be officially reserved. Your timely registration helps us prepare classrooms, plan staff and resources, and maintain a safe, nurturing environment where students grow spiritually, intellectually, and socially. The registration fee also includes diagnostic testing, standardized testing, and student management software.