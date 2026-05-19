La Costa Canyon Youth Sports Foundation

Event

La Costa Canyon Football Preseason Skills Camp - Spring 2026 Registration

The LCC Football Preseason Skills Camp is a structured preseason development program held two days per week from April – May, 2026 (Mondays and Wednesdays, 16 sessions ~6PM - 7:30 PM). The program focuses on fundamentals, conditioning, and football readiness for the upcoming season. It is designed to help athletes build confidence, improve technique, and safely prepare their bodies for contact football.The preseason curriculum is being developed with input from:Tackle football coachesNFL players from our communityLocal high school football staffDrawing on experience from youth, high school, college, and professional football, this curriculum will be implemented by a dedicated coaching staff assigned specifically to the preseason camp. This ensures consistency, structure, and a positive developmental environment for all athletes.This is a developmental program, not a tryout or team selection process. It is intended to complement team practices, not replace them. Athletes ages 8U through incoming Freshman are welcome to participate.What you need to participate:Non-metal cleatsMouthguard7 pad girdle What we provide:Properly fitted & season certified helmetProperly fitted shoulder pads