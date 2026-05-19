La Costa Canyon Youth Sports Foundation
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La Costa Canyon Youth Sports Foundation

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La Costa Canyon Youth Sports Foundation

Our mission

Dedicated to empowering athletes through high-quality skill development training, building confidence, discipline, and readiness for the next level. We foster teamwork, sportsmanship & a safe, supportive environment for growth on and off the field
Past events
Past events
Mahalo Monday Football Feast🍍🏈🍍
Custom
Mahalo Monday Football Feast🍍🏈🍍
May 18, 7:30 - 8:30 PM PDT
1 Maverick Way, Carlsbad, CA 92009, USA
Practice Hard. Eat Easy. Dinner’s Ready.
Custom
Practice Hard. Eat Easy. Dinner’s Ready.
May 11, 7:30 - 8:30 PM PDT
1 Maverick Way, Carlsbad, CA 92009, USA
Practice Hard. Eat Easy. Dinner’s Ready.
Custom
Practice Hard. Eat Easy. Dinner’s Ready.
May 4, 7:30 - 8:30 PM PDT
1 Maverick Way, Carlsbad, CA 92009, USA
Practice Hard. Eat Easy. Dinner’s Ready.
Custom
Practice Hard. Eat Easy. Dinner’s Ready.
Apr 27, 7:30 - 8:30 PM PDT
1 Maverick Way, Carlsbad, CA 92009, USA
Practice Hard. Dessert’s Served!!
Custom
Practice Hard. Dessert’s Served!!
Apr 20, 7:30 - 8:30 PM PDT
1 Maverick Way, Carlsbad, CA 92009, USA
Practice Hard. Eat Easy. Dinner’s Ready.
Custom
Practice Hard. Eat Easy. Dinner’s Ready.
Apr 20, 7:30 - 8:30 PM PDT
1 Maverick Way, Carlsbad, CA 92009, USA
Practice Hard. Eat Easy. Dinner’s Ready.
Custom
Practice Hard. Eat Easy. Dinner’s Ready.
Apr 13, 7:30 - 8:30 PM PDT
1 Maverick Way, Carlsbad, CA 92009, USA
Practice Hard. Eat Easy. Dinner’s Ready.
Custom
Practice Hard. Eat Easy. Dinner’s Ready.
Apr 6, 7:30 - 8:00 PM PDT
1 Maverick Way, Carlsbad, CA 92009, USA
More ways to support us
La Costa Canyon Football Preseason Skills Camp - Spring 2026 Registration
Event
La Costa Canyon Football Preseason Skills Camp - Spring 2026 Registration
The LCC Football Preseason Skills Camp is a structured preseason development program held two days per week from April – May, 2026 (Mondays and Wednesdays, 16 sessions ~6PM - 7:30 PM). The program focuses on fundamentals, conditioning, and football readiness for the upcoming season. It is designed to help athletes build confidence, improve technique, and safely prepare their bodies for contact football.The preseason curriculum is being developed with input from:Tackle football coachesNFL players from our communityLocal high school football staffDrawing on experience from youth, high school, college, and professional football, this curriculum will be implemented by a dedicated coaching staff assigned specifically to the preseason camp. This ensures consistency, structure, and a positive developmental environment for all athletes.This is a developmental program, not a tryout or team selection process. It is intended to complement team practices, not replace them. Athletes ages 8U through incoming Freshman are welcome to participate.What you need to participate:Non-metal cleatsMouthguard7 pad girdle What we provide:Properly fitted & season certified helmetProperly fitted shoulder pads
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Fuel the Dream - Investing In The Next Generation of Athletes
Donation
Fuel the Dream - Investing In The Next Generation of Athletes
Your donation helps athletes reach their potential! Fund equipment, uniforms, mentorship, fields usage, and training programs that give players the opportunity to compete and grow through sports. Your donation and support mean the world to our community and youth! Champion our athletes today 🏆
Donate today

Contact information

[email protected]
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