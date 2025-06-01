La Gesta

La Gesta

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Our mission

La Gesta empowers communities by celebrating and preserving cultural heritage through events like Toñita Fest. They aim to uplift marginalized voices and foster a sense of belonging, ensuring that rich traditions are honored and sustained.
Events
Events
Toñita Fest '26 | Vendor Registration
Event
Toñita Fest '26 | Vendor Registration
Jun 28, 12:00 - 6:00 PM EDT
244 Grand St, Brooklyn, NY 11211, USA
Get your tickets
More ways to support us
JetBlue x Toñita Fest '26
Custom
JetBlue x Toñita Fest '26
JetBlue x Toñita Fest ’26 Sponsorship Support culturaland community programming.
Learn more

Our website

https://lagesta.co/

Contact information

[email protected]
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