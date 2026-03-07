LAC Pastoral Care

Donation

Annual Love Offering

Join us as we come together to show appreciation and gratitude for our Bishop’s faithful service, leadership, and dedication to our church family. Our Bishop pours countless hours into preaching, praying, counseling, visiting, and guiding us in our spiritual journey.This Love Offering is a special opportunity for members, friends, and supporters of the ministry to give a voluntary gift as a token of encouragement and thanks. Your contribution will be a blessing to our Bishop and a reminder that his hard work, sacrifices, and commitment is truly valued.No gift is too small—every donation is an expression of love, honor, and appreciation.Let’s unite in generosity and celebrate the servant leadership that continues to inspire and strengthen our church community.Thank you for your support and kindness.