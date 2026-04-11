Ladies of D&D San Diego

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LDDSD Supporter's Drop

Welcome to the LDDSD Supporter’s Shop Every purchase helps support LDDSD and our incredible team of volunteer DMs as we work toward attending the legendary Gen Con, where we hope to showcase our community, connect with fellow tabletop enthusiasts, and share what makes LDDSD so special.Proceeds also go directly toward helping us cover the costs of running our community and events, including supplies, event materials, giveaways, and all the little things that help us create the welcoming experiences you know and love.By shopping our merch, you're not just repping LDDSD, you’re helping us continue building a space for women and femme-aligned tabletop gaming while supporting our mission to grow and bring our community to even bigger stages!Zeffy will automatically add an optional donation at checkout to support their free platform, this is not required and can be set to $0, but if you are able to support them it is appreciated.