Lake City High School Class of 1986
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Lake City High School Class of 1986

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Lake City High School Class of 1986

Our mission

The mission of the Lake City High School Class of 1986 is to support excellence, strengthen lifelong friendships, promote goodwill, and encourage involvement while giving back to our school and community with pride and purpose.
Events
Events
Puttin’ on the Ritz: A Night of Elegance
Event
Puttin’ on the Ritz: A Night of Elegance
Aug 22, 7:00 - 11:00 PM EDT
208 W Main St, Lake City, SC 29560, USA
Get your tickets
More ways to support us
Scholarship Fund Drive
Donation
Scholarship Fund Drive
$0 of $2,486 goal
Donate today

Our website

https://www.facebook.com/groups/154889144712806

Contact information

[email protected]
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