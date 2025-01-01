Lake City High School Class of 1986
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Lake City High School Class of 1986
Our mission
The mission of the Lake City High School Class of 1986 is to support excellence, strengthen lifelong friendships, promote goodwill, and encourage involvement while giving back to our school and community with pride and purpose.
Events
Upcoming
Past
Upcoming
Past
Events
Event
Puttin’ on the Ritz: A Night of Elegance
Aug 22, 7:00 - 11:00 PM EDT
208 W Main St, Lake City, SC 29560, USA
Get your tickets
More ways to support us
Donation
Scholarship Fund Drive
$0 of $2,486 goal
Donate today
Our website
https://www.facebook.com/groups/154889144712806
Contact information
[email protected]
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