Lakeland Hornets Football Booster Club Inc.

Lakeland Hornets Football Booster Club Inc.

Subscribe

Our mission

The Lakeland Hornets Football Booster Club supports our youth football team by organizing events and fundraising activities. We enhance player experiences by providing essential resources for equipment, travel, and game day operations.
Events
Events
West Point Golf Outing
Event
West Point Golf Outing
Jun 19, 10:00 - 8:00 PM EDT
1230 NY-218, West Point, NY 10996, USA
Get your tickets
West Point Vs. Bryant University Football Game
Event
West Point Vs. Bryant University Football Game
Sep 5, 1:00 - 9:00 PM EDT
606 Thayer Rd, West Point, NY 10996, USA
Get your tickets
More ways to support us
Lakeland Hornets Football Booster Club Inc.'s Memberships
Membership
Lakeland Hornets Football Booster Club Inc.'s Memberships
Become part of the Football Booster Club and help support our players, coaches, and program throughout the season! Your membership plays an important role in providing equipment, team meals, events, and opportunities that help our athletes succeed both on and off the field. 🏈As a Booster Club member, you’ll join a dedicated community of fans, families, and supporters who are passionate about building school spirit and strengthening our football tradition.Thank you for supporting our team and investing in the future of our student-athletes. Together, we can make a lasting impact on our program and community. 💪Ready to support the team? Join the Football Booster Club today!
View membership

Contact information

[email protected]
Powered by