Membership

Lakeland Hornets Football Booster Club Inc.'s Memberships

Become part of the Football Booster Club and help support our players, coaches, and program throughout the season! Your membership plays an important role in providing equipment, team meals, events, and opportunities that help our athletes succeed both on and off the field. 🏈As a Booster Club member, you’ll join a dedicated community of fans, families, and supporters who are passionate about building school spirit and strengthening our football tradition.Thank you for supporting our team and investing in the future of our student-athletes. Together, we can make a lasting impact on our program and community. 💪Ready to support the team? Join the Football Booster Club today!