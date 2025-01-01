Event

Lakewood Ranch Little League FALL Team Sponsorships

At Lakewood Ranch LL, we know that change starts with people like you. Every act of kindness, every dollar, and every moment of your time brings us closer together, we can create a brighter, more compassionate world for all.Your sponsorship helps provide safe, fun, and competitive baseball opportunities for over 700 local kids each season. With your support, our players learn teamwork, discipline, and sportsmanship while building lifelong memories — and your business becomes part of the community that makes it all possible.Sponsorship Details• $600 per team sponsorship• Full-color logo featured on the front of all players’ and coaches’ jerseys• Recognition on the LWRLL website & social media• Local exposure to hundreds of families and fans throughout the Spring season• Includes a personalize Sponsor JerseyThank you for supporting the Lakewood Ranch Little League, your support is invaluable.