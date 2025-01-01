Lambs Journey Apostolic Christian Center

Lambs Journey Apostolic Christian Center

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Our mission

Lambs Journey Apostolic Christian Center fosters spiritual growth and community through faith-based programs, worship, and outreach, aiming to cultivate love and support among individuals and families in their journey of faith.
Events
Events
One Year Church Anniversary Banquet
Event
One Year Church Anniversary Banquet
Jul 11, 1:00 - 3:30 PM MST
18160 N Maya Angelou Dr, Maricopa, AZ 85138, USA
Get your tickets

Our website

https://ljacc.org/

Contact information

[email protected]
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