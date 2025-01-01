Lambs Journey Apostolic Christian Center
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Our mission
Lambs Journey Apostolic Christian Center fosters spiritual growth and community through faith-based programs, worship, and outreach, aiming to cultivate love and support among individuals and families in their journey of faith.
Events
Events
Event
One Year Church Anniversary Banquet
Jul 11, 1:00 - 3:30 PM MST
18160 N Maya Angelou Dr, Maricopa, AZ 85138, USA
Get your tickets
Our website
https://ljacc.org/
Contact information
[email protected]
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