Membership

Lancaster Wildfires Membership

Join our official supporters group of the Lancaster Inferno and become a Lancaster Wildfire member today! Your membership not only grants you access to exclusive benefits but will also help us give back to the youth side of the club to support growth of the women's game here in Lancaster!As a part of your membership you will get an exclusive Lancaster Inferno Hat (Bucket or Cuban style), a discount for in season merch, free tailgate pregame, access to exclusive Wildfire merch, and access to the supporters group section by the beer deck during games.Become a member today and we can't wait to see you out there this year!Note: Any additional money donated directly to the Wildfire will go towards the youth club providing access to its programs for those who cannot afford it.Disclaimer, you do not have to donate to Zeffy the host, this is optional (on the final checkout screen)