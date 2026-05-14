Laning Avenue School & Community Association

Donation

Laning SCA General Donations

Want to help the SCA but don't have time? Consider making a donation!Do you or your spouse work for a company that offers a matching gift program? You can ask your company to match your donation - doubling, sometimes tripling your impact to the Laning SCA. See if your employer will match your donation today!All donations are tax-deductible to the fullest extent permitted by law. Please check with your personal tax advisor regarding the deductibility of your gift. You will receive an email from Zeffy with your receipt that can be shared with your tax advisor and employer for a matching donation.Our MissionThe Laning Avenue School and Community Association (Laning SCA) is a non-profit, tax-exempt 501(c)(3) organization of parent volunteers dedicated to enriching every student's educational experience at Laning Avenue School. In partnership with the educators, our mission is to foster a collaborative and inclusive school environment through purposeful fundraising, educational events and community based initiatives that support the whole child—academically, socially and emotionally.Our VisionTo create a thriving school community where collaboration between families and educators empowers and supports the whole child—academically, socially and emotionally.