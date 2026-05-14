Laning Avenue School & Community Association
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Laning Avenue School & Community Association

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Laning Avenue School & Community Association

Our mission

The Laning SCA mission is to foster a collaborative and inclusive school environment through purposeful fundraising, educational events and community based initiatives that support children academically, socially and emotionally.
Events
Events
2026 Laning Pool Party
Event
2026 Laning Pool Party
Jun 11, 6:00 - 8:00 PM EDT
257 Fairview Ave, Verona, NJ 07044, USA
Get your tickets
More ways to support us
Donation
Laning SCA General Donations
Want to help the SCA but don't have time? Consider making a donation!Do you or your spouse work for a company that offers a matching gift program? You can ask your company to match your donation - doubling, sometimes tripling your impact to the Laning SCA. See if your employer will match your donation today!All donations are tax-deductible to the fullest extent permitted by law. Please check with your personal tax advisor regarding the deductibility of your gift. You will receive an email from Zeffy with your receipt that can be shared with your tax advisor and employer for a matching donation.Our MissionThe Laning Avenue School and Community Association (Laning SCA) is a non-profit, tax-exempt 501(c)(3) organization of parent volunteers dedicated to enriching every student's educational experience at Laning Avenue School. In partnership with the educators, our mission is to foster a collaborative and inclusive school environment through purposeful fundraising, educational events and community based initiatives that support the whole child—academically, socially and emotionally.Our VisionTo create a thriving school community where collaboration between families and educators empowers and supports the whole child—academically, socially and emotionally.
Donate today
Donation
Teacher Appreciation Week Fund 2026
$750 of $500 goal
Donate today
Shop
Hot Lunch Pizza 5/22/2026
EXTRA WEEK OF FRIDAY HOT LUNCH PIZZADue to used up snow days the Laning SCA will be offering an extra week of Pizza on Friday, May 22ndThe cost for Hot Lunch is Pizza $5.00 per childOrdering will close on Friday, May 15th. PLEASE NOTE: The SCA is using Zeffy, a not-for-profit payment collection platform, for ordering this year. In the checkout area, you will see a 17% suggested platform donation: this does NOT go to the SCA. This donation supports the Zeffy platform. This is completely voluntary, you can simply opt out of this donation by clicking "other" and enter the amount as $0. The SCA CANNOT refund any donation made to Zeffy. Unfortunately, we cannot turn off this feature on the order form, so please take your time to review prior to ordering. By using Zeffy, the SCA will be able to keep 100% of the profit on all our sales. Please reach out to our SCA treasurer (Rosanna Gionni) with any questions or concerns: [email protected]
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Our website

https://sites.google.com/view/laningsca/home

Contact information

[email protected]
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