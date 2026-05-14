Laning Avenue School & Community Association

EXTRA WEEK OF FRIDAY HOT LUNCH PIZZADue to used up snow days the Laning SCA will be offering an extra week of Pizza on Friday, May 22ndThe cost for Hot Lunch is Pizza $5.00 per childOrdering will close on Friday, May 15th. PLEASE NOTE: The SCA is using Zeffy, a not-for-profit payment collection platform, for ordering this year. In the checkout area, you will see a 17% suggested platform donation: this does NOT go to the SCA. This donation supports the Zeffy platform. This is completely voluntary, you can simply opt out of this donation by clicking "other" and enter the amount as $0. The SCA CANNOT refund any donation made to Zeffy. Unfortunately, we cannot turn off this feature on the order form, so please take your time to review prior to ordering. By using Zeffy, the SCA will be able to keep 100% of the profit on all our sales. Please reach out to our SCA treasurer (Rosanna Gionni) with any questions or concerns: [email protected]