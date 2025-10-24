LantripPTO
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LantripPTO

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LantripPTO

Our mission

LantripPTO supports Lantrip Elementary by organizing events and fundraising activities to enhance student experiences and community engagement, ensuring a vibrant educational environment for families and children.
Events
Events
5th Grade Gala
Event
5th Grade Gala
May 28, 5:00 - 6:30 PM CDT
100 Telephone Rd, Houston, TX 77023, USA
Get your tickets
More ways to support us
Rooted in Community, Growing with Purpose
Donation
Rooted in Community, Growing with Purpose
$5,400 of $10,000 goal
Donate today
Membership
Lantrip PTO Memberships 2025-2026
Join our community of supporters and become a member today!Your membership not only grants you access to exclusive perks—like discounted event tickets, early access to volunteer opportunities, and members-only events—but also gives you a voice in decisions that shape our school. 🗳️🎉You'll stay in the loop with insider updates, connect with fellow families, and have opportunities to support teachers and students in meaningful ways. 🤝Thank you for choosing to be part of our cause. Together, we can build a stronger school community and make a lasting impact. 🚀Ready to make a difference? Start your journey by becoming a member now!What will my $20 do?$2 - Voting Rights & Membership Materials$5 - Teacher & Staff Appreciation$4 - Student Enrichment $4 - Family Engagement Events$2 - Administrative/Operations$3 - Reserve Fund
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Lantrip Tote Bag Presale
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Lantrip Tote Bag Presale
Reduce, reuse, recycle! ♻️Show your Lantrip spirit with our new tote bag! Use it for groceries, books, school, work, and more!🛍️📚🛒4 designs to choose from at a presale price of $10 each until April 23rd*! Tote bags will be available for pick-up at the Earth Day Festival on April 25th, 10am-12pm.Thank you for supporting the PTO! 🌎💚*A limited amount of tote bags will also be available at the Earth Date Festival for $12.All funds raised will go to the Lantrip PTO General Fund.
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Our website

https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100090175707347

Contact information

[email protected]
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