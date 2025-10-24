LantripPTO

Membership

Lantrip PTO Memberships 2025-2026

Join our community of supporters and become a member today!Your membership not only grants you access to exclusive perks—like discounted event tickets, early access to volunteer opportunities, and members-only events—but also gives you a voice in decisions that shape our school. 🗳️🎉You'll stay in the loop with insider updates, connect with fellow families, and have opportunities to support teachers and students in meaningful ways. 🤝Thank you for choosing to be part of our cause. Together, we can build a stronger school community and make a lasting impact. 🚀Ready to make a difference? Start your journey by becoming a member now!What will my $20 do?$2 - Voting Rights & Membership Materials$5 - Teacher & Staff Appreciation$4 - Student Enrichment $4 - Family Engagement Events$2 - Administrative/Operations$3 - Reserve Fund