Latin American Chamber Of Commerce Incorporated

Latin American Chamber Of Commerce Incorporated

Subscribe
Donate

Our mission

The Latin American Chamber of Commerce strengthens Latin American businesses in San Jose through advocacy, resources, and collaboration, fostering economic empowerment and community connection.
Events
Events
Building Dreams VII: Launching the Future EC7
Event
Building Dreams VII: Launching the Future EC7
Apr 16, 6:00 PM - Jun 25, 6:00 PM EDT
1165 Franklin St #100, South Bend, IN 46601, USA
Get your tickets

Our website

https://www.laccsjc.com/

Contact information

[email protected]
Powered by