Latin American Chamber Of Commerce Incorporated
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Our mission
The Latin American Chamber of Commerce strengthens Latin American businesses in San Jose through advocacy, resources, and collaboration, fostering economic empowerment and community connection.
Events
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Upcoming
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Event
Building Dreams VII: Launching the Future EC7
Apr 16, 6:00 PM - Jun 25, 6:00 PM EDT
1165 Franklin St #100, South Bend, IN 46601, USA
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Our website
https://www.laccsjc.com/
Contact information
[email protected]
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