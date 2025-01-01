Latinos Unidos Del Condado De Sonoma
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Latinos Unidos Del Condado De Sonoma

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Latinos Unidos Del Condado De Sonoma

Our mission

Latinos Unidos del Condado de Sonoma is a 501(c)(3), all-volunteer nonprofit organization dedicated to building a stronger, more equitable future for the Latino community.


Our mission is to serve the progress, education, and empowerment of the Latino community in Sonoma County through direct support, advocacy, and opportunity.


For over six decades, we have stood as a pillar of support, resilience, and unity.


Together, we continue to uplift our community and invest in future generations.


More ways to support us
Support Your Sonoma County Latino Comunity
Donation
Support Your Sonoma County Latino Comunity
Your gift supports Latino Unidos Del Condado De Sonoma’s mission to uplift Latino families throughout Sonoma County through cultural events, scholarships for higher education, organic produce farms, and advocacy that expands opportunity.Every donation helps create safe and welcoming spaces where Latino youth, parents, and elders can learn, connect, and celebrate their culture and heritage together.Your generosity also helps students pursue college dreams, supports healthy food access for families, and strengthens programs that empower our community for generations to come.Thank you for standing with the Latino community and for helping us grow opportunity, unity, and kindness across Sonoma County.
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Contact information

[email protected]

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