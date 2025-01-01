Latinos Unidos del Condado de Sonoma is a 501(c)(3), all-volunteer nonprofit organization dedicated to building a stronger, more equitable future for the Latino community.





Our mission is to serve the progress, education, and empowerment of the Latino community in Sonoma County through direct support, advocacy, and opportunity.





For over six decades, we have stood as a pillar of support, resilience, and unity.





Together, we continue to uplift our community and invest in future generations.



