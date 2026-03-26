Latinos Peace officer association

Latinos Peace officer association

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Our mission

The Latinos Peace Officer Association promotes diversity in law enforcement, advocates for the Latino community, and fosters professional development through mentorship, education, and community engagement to enhance public safety and trust.
Events
Events
Byrna Launcher Less Than Lethal
Raffle
Byrna Launcher Less Than Lethal
May 24, 4:00 PM - May 25, 8:00 PM PDT
View raffle

Our website

https://nlpoa.com/california-state-nlpoa-chapter/

Contact information

[email protected]
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