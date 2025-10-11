Lawrenceville Corporation
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Lawrenceville Corporation

Lawrenceville Corporation

Our mission

Lawrenceville Corporation fosters community development in Lawrenceville, Pittsburgh, by promoting economic growth, enhancing public spaces, and supporting local businesses to create a vibrant, inclusive neighborhood for all residents.
Past events
Past events
LIVE! in Lawrenceville 2025
Event
LIVE! in Lawrenceville 2025
Oct 11, 1:00 - 5:00 PM EDT
115 41st St, Pittsburgh, PA 15201, USA
LIVE! in Lawrenceville Silent Auction
Auction
LIVE! in Lawrenceville Silent Auction
Oct 11, 4:40 PM EDT
100 43rd St, Pittsburgh, PA 15201, USA
Mx. Lawrenceville Drag Pageant & Brunch
Event
Mx. Lawrenceville Drag Pageant & Brunch
Jun 15, 12:00 - 2:00 PM EDT
212 45th St, Pittsburgh, PA 15201, USA

Our website

https://www.lvpgh.com/

Contact information

[email protected]
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