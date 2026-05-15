Lea Elementary Home & School Association

Lea Elementary Home & School Association

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Our mission

The Lea Elementary Home & School Association fosters a strong school community by supporting teachers and enhancing student experiences through fundraising and volunteer efforts, ensuring every child has access to essential resources and opportunities.
Past events
Past events
HSA Fish Fry
Event
HSA Fish Fry
May 15, 5:00 - 8:00 PM EDT
500 S 52nd St, Philadelphia, PA 19143, USA
More ways to support us
Valentine’s Day Treat Fundraiser - Lea HSA
Shop
Valentine’s Day Treat Fundraiser - Lea HSA
Welcome to our online shop 🛍️Every purchase you make directly supports the Teachers Lounge and classroom supplies. Browse our selection and find the perfect items for you.Orders must be placed by February 10, 2026. Valentine’s Day treats will be delivered to students on February 13, 2026.By shopping with us, you help us achieve our goals and positively impact our community. Thank you for supporting our mission — your contribution is invaluable.Happy shopping! 🌟Lea Elementary Home & School Association
View shop
$5 Giving Campaign
Donation
$5 Giving Campaign
$305 of $1,000 goal
Donate today

Our website

https://lea-hsa.wixsite.com/support

Contact information

[email protected]
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