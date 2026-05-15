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Valentine’s Day Treat Fundraiser - Lea HSA

Welcome to our online shop 🛍️Every purchase you make directly supports the Teachers Lounge and classroom supplies. Browse our selection and find the perfect items for you.Orders must be placed by February 10, 2026. Valentine’s Day treats will be delivered to students on February 13, 2026.By shopping with us, you help us achieve our goals and positively impact our community. Thank you for supporting our mission — your contribution is invaluable.Happy shopping! 🌟Lea Elementary Home & School Association