Leadership Building Academy
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Our mission
Leadership Building Academy empowers individuals through education and community engagement, fostering leadership skills to drive social change and inspire future leaders in their communities.
Past events
Past events
Event
Dimag Ghochne Manche Documentary - Boston Screening
Mar 1, 3:00 - 5:30 PM EST
900 N 10th Pl, Renton, WA 98057, USA
Event
Dimag Ghochne Manche Documentary - Seattle Screening
Feb 22, 2:30 - 5:15 PM PST
900 N 10th Pl, Renton, WA 98057, USA
Our website
https://facebook.com/lbanetwork
Contact information
[email protected]
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