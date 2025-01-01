Leadership Lodi Class of 2026
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Our mission
Leadership Lodi Class of 2026 empowers local leaders through community engagement and education. They support initiatives like Backpacks for Bright Futures, ensuring students have the resources they need to succeed in school and beyond.
Events
Events
Event
Back to School Bingo Night
Jun 12, 5:30 - 11:00 PM PDT
413 E Lockeford St, Lodi, CA 95240, USA
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More ways to support us
Donation
Backpacks for Bright Futures Sponsorships
$0 of $20,000 goal
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Our website
https://www.lodichamber.com/leadership-lodi
Contact information
[email protected]
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