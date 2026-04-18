Leesburg Christian Church, Inc.
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Our mission
Leesburg Christian Church fosters a welcoming community, sharing faith and hope through worship, service, and outreach. They aim to inspire spiritual growth and support individuals in their journey of faith, emphasizing love and fellowship.
Past events
Past events
Event
The Venture of 1620
Apr 18, 2:00 - 4:00 PM EDT
6005 KY-1842, Cynthiana, KY 41031, USA
Event
The Tortoise and the Hare
Apr 17, 7:00 - 8:00 PM EDT
6005 KY-1842, Cynthiana, KY 41031, USA
Our website
https://leesburgchristianchurch.net/
Contact information
[email protected]
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