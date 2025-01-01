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Lejeune Empowered Advocacy For Widows's Shop

Camp Lejeune Toxic Water Widows DC Rally T-Shirt🛍️This special T-shirt was created as a keepsake for the women, families, and supporters standing together in Washington, DC, in support of the Camp Lejeune Justice Act H.R. 4145.Our widows have carried grief, loss, and unanswered questions for far too long. This shirt represents unity, remembrance, strength, and our continued fight for justice for those affected by the toxic water at Camp Lejeune.Your order does more than fill a cart ❤️A portion of every T-shirt order will go toward our DC Rally Fund, helping with rally needs such as banners, supplies, food, snacks, and support for widows attending the event.Thank you for standing with the Camp Lejeune Toxic Water Widows. Every shirt helps carry the message forward.Thank you for standing with us through your purchase.