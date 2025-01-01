Leonia Public Library
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Leonia Public Library
Our mission
Leonia Public Library fosters community engagement and lifelong learning by providing access to resources, programs, and events that inspire curiosity and creativity. We aim to enrich lives and promote literacy for all ages in our diverse community.
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Our website
https://leonialibrary.org/
Contact information
[email protected]
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