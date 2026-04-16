Les Gemmes Incorporated

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28th Biennial Conclave Advertisements

🌟 Join us in Creating Change! 🌟We are excited to announce our upcoming National Impact Conference, a four-day event taking place in Durham, North Carolina, in April 2026. This conference will convene changemakers, educators, advocates, and community leaders from across the country to collaborate, learn, and inspire action across six vital pillars of social impact:👧 Youth Mentoring & Tutoring – Empowering young minds through education and guidance🥗 Healthy Lifestyles – Promoting wellness, nutrition, and preventive care👵 Support for Seniors – Enhancing dignity, independence, and access for older adults📚 Literary Arts – Celebrating creativity, storytelling, and cultural expression🛑 Domestic Violence Awareness – Advancing safety, healing, and prevention💼 Economic Assistance – Building pathways to financial stability and opportunityWe invite you and/or your organization to become a valued sponsor of this transformative event. Your support will help fund workshops, speaker panels, community outreach, and scholarships for attendees from underserved communities. In return, sponsors will receive (based on sponsorship tier):Brand visibility across all event materials, signage, and digital platformsComplimentary passes and exhibitor spaceRecognition in press releases and social media campaignsOpportunities to speak or present during select sessions