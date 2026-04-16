Les Gemmes Incorporated

Les Gemmes Incorporated

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Our mission

Les Gemmes Incorporated empowers communities through educational initiatives, cultural enrichment, and service projects. Their mission is to fulfill dreams that revive and empower, fostering growth and unity among individuals and families.
Past events
Past events
28th Biennial Conclave
Event
28th Biennial Conclave
Apr 16, 8:00 AM - Apr 19, 2:00 PM EDT
4700 Emperor Blvd, Durham, NC 27703, USA
Sweetheart Raffle 50/50
Raffle
Sweetheart Raffle 50/50
Feb 1, 12:00 AM - Feb 14, 12:00 PM EST
More ways to support us
28th Biennial Conclave Advertisements
Donation
28th Biennial Conclave Advertisements
🌟 Join us in Creating Change! 🌟We are excited to announce our upcoming National Impact Conference, a four-day event taking place in Durham, North Carolina, in April 2026. This conference will convene changemakers, educators, advocates, and community leaders from across the country to collaborate, learn, and inspire action across six vital pillars of social impact:👧 Youth Mentoring & Tutoring – Empowering young minds through education and guidance🥗 Healthy Lifestyles – Promoting wellness, nutrition, and preventive care👵 Support for Seniors – Enhancing dignity, independence, and access for older adults📚 Literary Arts – Celebrating creativity, storytelling, and cultural expression🛑 Domestic Violence Awareness – Advancing safety, healing, and prevention💼 Economic Assistance – Building pathways to financial stability and opportunityWe invite you and/or your organization to become a valued sponsor of this transformative event. Your support will help fund workshops, speaker panels, community outreach, and scholarships for attendees from underserved communities. In return, sponsors will receive (based on sponsorship tier):Brand visibility across all event materials, signage, and digital platformsComplimentary passes and exhibitor spaceRecognition in press releases and social media campaignsOpportunities to speak or present during select sessions
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Our website

https://lesgemmes1955.org/tar-river-chapter/

Contact information

[email protected]
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