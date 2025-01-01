Levi Legacy Foundation, Inc

Levi Legacy Foundation, Inc

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Our mission

The Levi Legacy Foundation uplifts communities by transforming timeless principles into impactful initiatives, focusing on youth development, educational support, and charitable programs that empower future generations.
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Lodge Membership Dues
Membership
Lodge Membership Dues
Master Masons pay their dues as a reflection of their commitment to the Lodge, the Brotherhood, and the principles of Freemasonry. Beyond a financial obligation, dues represent active participation, accountability, and support for the collective mission.These contributions sustain Lodge operations, fund charitable efforts, and ensure the continued strength and legacy of the lodge and foundation. By paying dues, a Master Mason affirms his role in preserving and advancing the work of the Craft for future generations.
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Contact information

[email protected]
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