Lewis River Little League

Lewis River Little League

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Our mission

Lewis River Little League fosters youth development through baseball, providing scholarships, equipment, and field improvements. Their mission is to empower over 360 kids to learn, grow, and thrive in a supportive community environment.
Events
Events
Grand Slam Gala
Event
Grand Slam Gala
Jun 13, 5:30 - 10:30 PM PDT
3209 Old Lewis River Rd, Woodland, WA 98674, USA
Get your tickets
Grand Slam Gala
Auction
Grand Slam Gala
Jun 13, 10:45 PM PDT
View auction

Our website

https://www.lewisriverll.org/

Contact information

[email protected]
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