Lewis River Little League
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Our mission
Lewis River Little League fosters youth development through baseball, providing scholarships, equipment, and field improvements. Their mission is to empower over 360 kids to learn, grow, and thrive in a supportive community environment.
Events
Events
Event
Grand Slam Gala
Jun 13, 5:30 - 10:30 PM PDT
3209 Old Lewis River Rd, Woodland, WA 98674, USA
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Auction
Grand Slam Gala
Jun 13, 10:45 PM PDT
View auction
Our website
https://www.lewisriverll.org/
Contact information
[email protected]
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